Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to meet Polish Prime Minister

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is to meet Belarusian activist and opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in the Polish capital Warsaw on Wednesday.

Tsikhanouskaya will also take part in a special meeting of representatives of Belarusian people living in Poland.

The activist has insisted she is open to discussing the situation in her country with all parties.

“I was contacted by leaders of many countries including the US, Canada, and European countries.

“I haven’t refused to talk to anyone, all of them called and expressed their support for the Belarusian people.

“And we are open for dialogue with representatives of any country. So, if anyone calls from Russia, of course, we will talk to them.”

Tsikhanouskaya on Saturday maintained that the Belarusian people had “woken up” and there was “no turning back” in demonstrations against the government.

Michal Dworczyk, head of the Prime Minister’s office in Poland, made an announcement about the meeting during a press conference on Saturday that also saw Belarusian opposition activist Olga Kovalkova make an appearance.

Kovalkova was forced to leave Belarus and arrived in Warsaw on Saturday night — she described the week she spent in prison in Belarus before leaving as “torture”.

Morawiecki and Tsikhanouskaya’s meeting is to focus on the current situation in Belarus, the release of political prisoners and support for civil society.