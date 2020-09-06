Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

India is fast reaching the top of the ladder when it comes to the number of people impacted by the COVID-19 virus. With over ninety-thousand new cases recorded yesterday, our country also has the highest number of new positive cases in a day across the globe.

Testing positive for the coronavirus, actor Arjun Kapoor shared the news today on his social media. He received his reports today morning and has isolated himself at home, as prescribed by the doctors. The actor posted, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for Coronavirus. I’m feeling okay and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome the virus.”

Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery.