Apple updates coding programs for Canadian educators and students

Apple is updating its coding programs and resources for Canadian educators and students ahead of the new school year.
The tech giant has started a new learning course for Develop in Swift that is designed to supplement the need for computer science educators and helps instructors build foundational knowledge to teach app development with Swift.
“As part of our commitment to help expand access to computer science education, we are thrilled to now offer a new professional learning course to help more educators, regardless of their experience, have the opportunity to learn coding and teach the next generation of developers and designers,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice-president of markets, apps and services, in a press release.
Apple has also improved Everyone Can Code, which is designed to introduce coding to students from grade four to eight. It uses puzzles and games to help teach the building blocks of Switch through the Swift Playgrounds app.
It has also added enhancements to Develop in Switch, which is geared towards high school and higher education students, and teaches both Switch and Xcode on Mac.
Apple is also releasing the next set of books in its Everyone Can Code resources today. “Everyone Can Code Adventures” is designed for students who have already completed “Everyone Can Code Puzzles” and offers more advanced opportunities to build with Swift code.