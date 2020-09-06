Home Technology Apple TV show sale offers complete series, more: Breaking Bad, Community, others

Apple TV show sale offers complete series, more: Breaking Bad, Community, others

Isaac Novak
5

Following Tuesday’s latest movie sale, Apple is back again today with a nice selection of TV shows discounted. With the streaming wars raging on, now is a great time to lock-in your favorite TV series at a notable discount and not have to worry about switching back and forth. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Breaking Bad highlights today’s deals

Amongst a host of deals in today’s sale, Breaking Bad The Complete Series standouts at $74.99. Regularly $100, this is the first discount we’ve seen since the spring. You add all 62 uncut episodes to your iTunes library permanently at a notable discount today.

Other top picks include:

  • The Jetsons Season 1: $15 (Reg. $30)
  • Community Seasons: from $10 (Reg. $20)
  • House of Cards Seasons: from $10 (Reg. $20)
  • Better Call Saul Seasons 1-3: $34 (Reg. $50)
  • Bob’s Burgers Seasons 1-9: $70 (Reg. $100)
  • Masters of Sex Seasons: from $10 (Reg. $20)
  • Preachers Seasons: $10 (Reg. $20)
  • Justified Seasons: from $10 (Reg. $20)
  • Bloodline Seasons: from $10 (Reg. $20)

Don’t miss Apple’s on-going Labor Day movie sale which offers a number of notable bundle deals from $10, rentals from $1, and more. You can see all of our top picks right here.

