Andrea Riseborough’s Movie Filming Shut Down as Crew Members Are Held at Gunpoint

WENN

The production on the new movie ‘Geechee’ has been halted following a shooting incident involving local police in the Dominican Republic due to a case of mistaken identity.

The set of Andrea Riseborough‘s new movie “Geechee” in the Dominican Republic has been locked down following a shooting incident involving local police.

Sources tell , one unidentified crew member was shot several times in what several outlets are calling a case of mistaken identity.

The gunshot victim suffered minor injuries and has been flown out of the country. No one else was seriously injured.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening (02Sep20) after undercover local drug enforcement agents opened fire on cars transporting the film’s crew to and from a location near Lantica Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios.

The agents then showed up at the studios and held various crew members at gunpoint until it was established everyone was innocent, according to reports.

The production was shut down on Thursday and remains closed as producers determine whether filming will continue in the Dominican Republic.

The project began filming on 19 August (20), and has four weeks left to shoot.

“Lantica Media has requested a thorough investigation from the national authorities,” a statement from the studio reads. “The authorities have been co-operative and are working to ensure that a similar incident does not happen again in the future. For Lantica Media, the top priority is to guarantee the safety and well-being of its productions, this being the first time that an event of this nature has occurred in any of the 50 plus productions serviced by Lantica since its inception.”

Riseborough is leading the cast of the film, co-produced by Jamie Foxx.