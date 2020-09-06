Analysis of 63 statements released by tech firms amid BLM protests finds their language repeatedly placed responsibility for racial injustice on Black people (Amber M. Hamilton/MIT Technology Review)

Amber M. Hamilton / MIT Technology Review:
Analysis of 63 statements released by tech firms amid BLM protests finds their language repeatedly placed responsibility for racial injustice on Black people — An analysis of 63 recent statements shows that US tech companies repeatedly placed responsibility for racial injustice on Black people.
