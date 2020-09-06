Amazon bans foreign plant sales in the US, after mystery seeds sent to households this summer led US officials to raise alarm over ease of e-commerce seed sales (Wall Street Journal)

Wall Street Journal:

Amazon bans foreign plant sales in the US, after mystery seeds sent to households this summer led US officials to raise alarm over ease of e-commerce seed sales  —  Shift by the e-commerce giant comes as agricultural authorities investigate the delivery of thousands of packets of seeds

