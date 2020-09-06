Wall Street Journal:
Amazon bans foreign plant sales in the US, after mystery seeds sent to households this summer led US officials to raise alarm over ease of e-commerce seed sales — Shift by the e-commerce giant comes as agricultural authorities investigate the delivery of thousands of packets of seeds
Amazon bans foreign plant sales in the US, after mystery seeds sent to households this summer led US officials to raise alarm over ease of e-commerce seed sales (Wall Street Journal)
Wall Street Journal: