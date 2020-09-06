Alastair Clarkson takes shot at St Kilda after Hawthorn Hawks loss, Brett Ratten

St Kilda are within striking distance of securing their ticket to play finals footy moving to sixth on the AFL ladder after a strong 80-66 win against Hawthorn on the Gold Coast.

But after an up-and-down game, in the post-match press conference Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson questioned St Kilda’s ability to sustain a high enough level of play to challenge for the flag this year.

“They were playing this interesting game where it’s just like a game of keepies-off really, especially in the second quarter. I think they took 42 marks and kicked one goal,” Clarkson said of his opponents, coached by Hawthorn’s former assistant Brett Ratten.

“They might be able to get away with that against us, but I don’t think the method itself is going to lend itself to kicking a lot of goals.”

Senior coach Alastair Clarkson of the Hawks speaks to his players (Getty)

Saints coach Ratten hit back at the criticism saying: “We’ll focus on what we can do and maybe they could too.”

The Hawks had a further headache on Sunday with injury to James Worpel after getting collected in a contest in the third quarter.

Worpel was escorted to the sheds by trainers and was unable to return to the game with an AC joint issue.

It’s expected he will miss the rest of the season.

Moore keeps Hawthorn on top in the first quarter

Despite a fast start by Hawthorn, the Saints were on top for a majority of the game. St Kilda then survived a late comeback push in the second half from the out-of-sorts Hawks to come out on top.

Jack Billings’ super-high snap from the pocket was a highlight on the three-quarter-time siren, and helped put St Kilda in front by more than two goals into the final turn.

Hawthorn were inaccurate inside 50 in the final quarter and the Saints were similarly wasteful at times but they eventually took their few chances to edge ahead.

A beautifully worked team-effort led to Paddy Ryder sealed the win in emphatic style for the Saints.

It was an extra special victory for St KIlda with Jarryn Geary chaired off on the shoulders of teammates in his 200th game.

St Kilda nail super high snap on siren