After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier today, Arjun Kapoor took to social media to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home-quarantine as per guidelines by the doctors. Now we hear that Malaika Arora too has tested positive and is now under isolation.

Confirming the news to ETimes, her sister Amrita Arora said that Malaika is taking all required precautions and is following the guidelines prescribed by the authorities.



Arjun Kapoor in his post about his health said, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love, Arjun”



We hope for a speedy recovery for the couple.