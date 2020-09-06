Adrian Peterson signing one-year deal with Lions

The signing reunites Peterson with his former offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings, Darrell Bevell. He’ll join a crowded backfield that includes Kerryon Johnson and D’Andre Swift.

Peterson revealed that being released by Washington caught him off guard because he was having such a strong training camp.

The 35-year-old rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons with Washington. He missed just one game when Jay Gruden made him a healthy inactive for a game in 2019.

Peterson is fifth on the all-time rushing list with 14,216 yards — just 1,053 yards behind No. 4 Barry Sanders.

The four-time All-Pro was lined up to be the starter after Washington released Derrius Guice this summer, but it seems the club has decided to move in another direction. Antonio Gibson, Bryce Love, Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic are the remaining backs in Washington after Peterson’s release.