Actress Annie Cordy Dies of Cardiac Arrest

The ‘Royal Affairs in Versailles’ actress has passed away at the age of 92 after suffering from a cardiac arrest in her home in France, two years following her final movie.

Belgian actress Annie Cordy has died, aged 92.

The “Royal Affairs in Versailles” star passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Versailles, France.

Cordy made her professional acting debut in 1954 and also appeared in “The Singer” from Mexico, while children came to love her as the character behind Pocahontas’ grandmother, Willow, in the French translation of the Disney film. Her final film appearance came in 2018’s “Illiterate“.

She was awarded a Baroness title in 2004 by King Albert II of Belgium in recognition of her achievements.

She also topped the French charts for six weeks in 1956 with the song “La Ballade de Davy Crockett”.