A historic drop in releases of pirated content has followed a US-led bust targeting SPARKS and other piracy communities, with dozens of topsites taken down (Ernesto Van der Sar/TorrentFreak)

Isaac Novak
Ernesto Van der Sar / TorrentFreak:

