A historic drop in releases of pirated content has followed a US-led bust targeting SPARKS and other piracy communities, with dozens of topsites taken down (Ernesto Van der Sar/TorrentFreak)

Ernesto Van der Sar / TorrentFreak:
A historic drop in releases of pirated content has followed a US-led bust targeting SPARKS and other piracy communities, with dozens of topsites taken down — More than a week has passed since a US Government enforcement action hit the piracy scene hard. The release group SPARKS …
