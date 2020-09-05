Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ to Get Prequel and Anime Series Treatment From Netflix

Netflix

‘Lost Vegas’ will highlight the origin story of Dave Bautista’s character with Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick and Ella Purnell making an appearance on both planned projects.

–

Director Zack Snyder is expanding the “Army of the Dead” zombie universe with an animated series for Netflix.

The filmmaker completed production on the film last year (19) and it seems he isn’t ready to let go of the dystopian thrill fest, which stars Dave Bautista and centers on a team of mercenaries, who brave a zombie-infested Las Vegas to carry out a heist.

On Thursday (September 03) it was announced that a prequel and anime series, “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas“, are in the works. The film and show will highlight the origin story of Bautista’s character.

Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick and Ella Purnell will appear in both the film and the series. Notaro replaced fellow comedian Chris D’Elia in August after he became the subject of sexual misconduct allegations.

According to Variety, reshoots, green screens and other special effects will be used to add Notaro to the production.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the ‘Army of the Dead’ universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation,” Snyder said in a statement. “It’s been a great collaboration.”

“Army of the Dead” is set to debut on Netflix in 2021.

Snyder is also hard at work on the release of his cut of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” for HBO Max.