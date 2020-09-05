YouTuber Lloyd Cafe Cadena Dies at Age 26

Instagram

The YouTube funnyman who collected 3 million subscribers on the video-sharing site is announced on Facebook by his family to have passed away at the age of 26.

–

YouTube star Lloyd Cafe Cadena has died at the age of just 26.

The YouTube funnyman racked up 3 million subscribers to his channel on the video-sharing website since launching it in 2010.

A statement from his family, posted on his Facebook page on Friday (04Sep20), revealed he had passed away but did not announce a cause of death.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena,” the statement read.

“May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time.”

The death of Cadena, who was from Paranaque in the Philippines, prompted devastated fans to post gushing tributes.

Filipino radio DJ Andi Manzano Reyes commented, “This breaks my heart. You made so many people so happy and have touched many lives including mine. Gone too soon (sad face emoji) you will be missed Llyod (sic).”

Another fan added, “One of the pioneers on vlogging here in the Philippines!! I still can’t process this on my mind, this is so unexpected and so sad. he was one of my favorite vloggers, his vlogs and he himself never fails to make me happy. thank you, you will be truly missed.”

“May you Rest in Peace, Lloyd Cadena you will be remembered!!”