Young dad sobs after 70 wraps of cocaine and heroine found stashed between his buttocks

A young dad was arrested with 70 wraps of cocaine and heroine stashed between his buttocks.

Dean Woltman, 25, was locked up for four years and eight months and sobbed uncontrollably through much of the hearing.

Our sister title the Manchester Evening News reports how Bolton Crown Court heard how he had been collared selling Class A drugs on three separate occasions in Wigan between February and June.

Woltman of Heyburn Road, Tuebrook, was remarkably granted bail after both the first and second arrests, but could not stop dealing drugs and was finally locked up after being arrested on June 29.









Judge Timothy Stead criticised Greater Manchester Police during a sentencing hearing at Bolton Crown Court on Friday.

He said: “This is a case of a man caught three times doing exactly the same thing in Wigan.

“I cannot begin to understand how the police, knowing as they do that towns like Wigan are menaced by drug trafficking from outside the area, with all the misery and tragedy it provokes, can catch people red-handed and appear to think they have got months and sometimes years before they take action.

“It does the public no service and even does people like Dean Woltman no service.”

The court heard how Woltman came from a “good family” but began taking drugs after the loss of a relative and a close friend.

Paul Treble, defending, said his client’s habit spiralled out of control and he began dealing himself to pay off mounting drug debts.

The court heard how, on February 6, officers on patrol in Wigan spotted Woltman and another man in a car off Orchard Street.

As the vehicle left a car park, a bag of drugs was thrown from it.

Woltman was arrested and found with drugs worth £1,810 at street value, yet was released on bail.

On March 25, officers on patrol in Swinley were monitoring an alleyway popular among drug users when they spotted a suspicious-looking black vehicle.

A man, later identified as Woltman, ran from the vehicle and hid in a nearby courtyard before being detained.

Wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, believed to be worth more than £1,000 were found nearby and Woltman had £470 in cash on him.

He was arrested, but bailed and released again.

On the morning of June 29, PC Richard Kelsall was following a pair of drug users when he noticed them engaging with someone in a Ford Focus.

Woltman was found in the passenger seat.

He was arrested for a third and taken to Wigan Police Station where, during a strip search, officers found 70 wraps of drugs “secreted between his buttocks”.

The wraps contained heroin and cocaine.

Woltman appeared in court via a video link from prison and sobbed uncontrollably for large parts of the hearing. He was supported in court by his family and girlfriend.

Mr Treble said Woltman was a man “of previously good character”.

However he revealed Woltman’s involvement with drugs had led to him being shot in the leg in 2019.

Mr Treble said: “Like too many a young man, he thought he could handle it and he could not.

“There is a dark side and he learned the hard way when he was shot. He deeply regrets what he has done and is remorseful for it.

“He is aware of the effect on society but, most importantly, the effect on his family.

“He has a young son he knows he will not be seeing for a period of .

“His partner is upset and angry with him, and is trying to help because she knows some of the pressure he was under.

“His family are trying to support him. They are a good family who are very surprised he finds himself in this position.

“They are not encouraging him. In fact, they are very upset and angry with him.

“He was not brought up to be a criminal.”

Mr Treble added that Woltman intended to earn a trade as an electrician or plumber following his release from his prison.

“He is very anxious to lead a lawful life and make a valuable contribution,” he said.

“He is mindful that he is away from his partner and child.

“He really has learned a lesson and will not be before this court again.

Woltman had pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and was jailed for four years and eight months.

Judge Stead told him: “What you were doing, although I do not suggest it was for business, was pedalling misery to people in Wigan.

“I am completely sure you acted as a result of a degree of pressure and coercion.

“I am also satisfied you had a choice and you chose the wrong course.







“Rather than being charged or bailed, you were released and again under investigation. It is hard to see why.

“I do think you are genuinely remorseful. When you are released, make the best of it, rejoin your family and do right by them.”

In response to the judge, a tearful Woltman said: “I realise the mistakes I have made. I wake up every day and I am ashamed of what I have done.

“I just want to better myself and return home to my son.”