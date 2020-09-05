Yellow Card CEO reminisces about losing his life savings on LocalBitcoins By Cointelegraph

Yellow Card CEO reminisces about losing his life savings on LocalBitcoins
In his college-aged days, Chris Maurice, the CEO of African crypto exchange Yellow Card, said he put his life savings into (BTC), finding it stolen shortly after.
“Bitcoin was about $200 at the time, and I decided basically I was just going to dump my entire savings account into into it,” Maurice told Cointelegraph in an interview. Maurice said he had approximately $5,000 in his savings back then, with which he bought roughly 21 BTC.
