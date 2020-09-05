Yankees reinstate Gleyber Torres from 10-day injured list

The shortstop has been dealing with Grade 1 strains of his quad and hamstring and has been out of the Yankees’ lineup since Aug. 21.

Torres, a two-time All-Star, is averaging .231 at the plate this season with six RBI and one home run. He’s played in just 24 games.

Torres’ reinstatement certainly is a boost to the Yankees’ lineup, though they still have many players out with injuries. Giancarlo Stanton, James Paxton, Gio Urshela, Jonathan Loasiaga and Aaron Judge all still are on the 10-day IL. Pitchers Luis Severino and Tommy Kahnle are out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.