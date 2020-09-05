Woman drops her brand new iPhone 11 from more than 5,000ft while paragliding over the French Alps

A woman lost her iPhone when she dropped it from over 5,000 feet while paragliding in the French Alps.

The American woman dropped her brand new iPhone 11 into Lake Annecy, Haute-Savoie, on Wednesday.

Footage shot on a GoPro by her paragliding instructor shows the woman let the phone slip through her fingers from the extraordinary height.

The woman moves the phone around to shoot video of herself before letting the selfie stick slip though her fingers, plunging into the turquoise waters below

She was shooting her own video on the phone while holding it on a selfie stick when the accident happened.

In the video, the woman soars through the sky looking towards the alpine mountain range in the distance.

She brings the phone towards her to turn on the video setting before holding it out in front of her.

The woman extends her arm out to the left and lets out a whoop, saying: ‘I’m flying.’

The woman looks down helplessly as her phone falls into the turquoise waters of the lake below

Her paragliding instructor pans down to watch the phone as it falls as she looks on helplessly.

The phone was never recovered.

This was not the first a tourist has lost their iPhone while on holiday, as last September a man known by his surname, Zhou, dropped his in a river in China.

A Chinese man who accidentally dropped his phone in a river during a canoeing trip has miraculously retrieved the handset eight months later – and it still works perfectly. The picture shows the phone being mailed to Mr Zhou after a local fisherman found it

The tourist (pictured), known by his surname Zhou, lost his smartphone when he was catching some fish with his friend on a turbulent river in China last September

Miraculously, Mr Zhou received his smartphone back eight months later in May in perfect working condition.

He received a phone call from a local fisherman who found his phone number on a business card in the phone case.

Mr Zhou was able to retrieve pictures taken during his canoeing trip from the phone he thought he would never find again.

‘I never thought I’d find [the phone] again,’ the tourist said in a social media post after retrieving the handset.