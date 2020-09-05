Weather forecast Australia Showers to sweep parts of WA, SA, Queensland Weatherzone

Australia is set for a wet end to the weekend, with showers to sweep much of the coastline from the east and west.

Showers and gusty winds are set to increase in south-west Western Australia today, as a trough and an approaching front combine over the region.

Wet weather is expected for north-east New South Wales and coastal eastern Queensland, with showers forecast.

Onshore winds around a broad high is also expected to trigger light showers over western Tasmania.

Here’s the weather across Australia on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Showers, cool-to-cold in the northeast. Fog followed by sunshine, cool-to-cold in the southeast.

Fog then sunny, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Sunny, cool-to-mild in the northwest.

Cloudy period in the morning in Sydney, with a low of 11C and a top of 20C expected.

Patchy fog in the west and the slight chance of a light shower. Mostly sunny afternoon. Light winds tending E/NE 10 to 20 km/h in the afternoon.

Patchy fog and frost early this morning in Canberra, with a top of 17C, up from a low of 0C. Mostly sunny afternoon. Light winds.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Sunny, cool-to-cold in the southeast.

Sunny, cool-to-mild in the northwest. Fog then sunny, cool-to-cold in the northeast.

Patchy morning fog in the outer suburbs in Melbourne and sunny, with a low of 7C expected to climb to 20C. Light winds tending N 20 to 30 km/h during the morning.

Late shower, cool-to-mild in the southeast. Mostly sunny, warm in the northeast. Sunny, warm in the west.

Cloudy and high chance of showers in Brisbane, most likely in the late morning and afternoon. A low of 16C is forecast, in addition to a high of 25C. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Light winds, becoming SE 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day, then turning light in the late evening.

Windy with rain, cool-to-mild in the southwest. Late shower, warm in the south. Sunny, hot in the north.

Cloudy in Perth, with a very high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will peak at 22C, up from 14C.

Gusty winds in the afternoon and early evening. Winds NW 15 to 25 km/h, increasing to 25 to 40 km/h in the morning, then tending W 20 to 30 km/h in the late afternoon.

Mostly cloudy, mild in the southeast. Mostly sunny, warm in central. Windy, very warm in the west. Mostly sunny, mild-to-warm in north.

Mostly sunny, with a low of 10C and a high of 23C. Winds E/NE 15 to 20 km/h, tending NW/NE 15 to 25 km/h in the morning, then tending NE in the evening.

The mercury meanwhile will soar tomorrow across the state, with top temperatures expected to run more than 10 degrees Celsius above average.

A low pressure trough associated with a front will bring hot and dry northerly winds to southern parts of SA, leading to most likely the warmest day this early in the season for, at least, five years.

Hot, dry, and gusty winds will also raise dust and elevate fire danger ratings up to “Extreme” for North West Pastoral and West Coast, and reaching at least “Severe” for several places including Port Augusta, Cleve, Ceduna, and Leigh Creek.

The passage of the front will introduce a much cooler airmass and bring southerly winds, increasing moisture.

As a consequence, by Tuesday midday the mercury will have dropped significantly, hitting a maximum of 10 degrees cooler than the previous day. Additionally, wind chill will take a couple of degrees off.

Mostly cloudy, cool in the south. Clearing shower, cool-to-cold in the northwest. Mostly cloudy, cold in the northeast.

Partly cloudy in Hobart, with a low of 6C, up to a high of 18C. Winds N/NW 15 to 25 km/h, tending W/NW in the early afternoon, then tending N/NW 20 to 30 km/h in the evening.

Mostly sunny, hot in the north. Sunny, warm-to-very warm over the interior and south.