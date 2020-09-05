Wastewater testing returns positive traces of COVID-19 in South Australia and Victoria

South Australian health authorities have been testing the wastewater of the community to identify traces of COVID-19 .

Chief Medical Officer Dr Nicola Spurrier said authorities received two positive traces from wastewater in Angaston and Bolivar.

“We have been doing wastewater testing for some in one of the reasons is, it may be an early surveillance way of checking on whether we have Covid in our community,” Dr Spurrier said today.

“Now, I don’t want to make people scared about this, but it is important for you to know that we have had two positives back.”

“Viral fragments” of COVID-19 have also been found in wastewater in Apollo Bay in Victoria, the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement this afternoon.

Residents from the Great Ocean Road beach town “who have even the mildest symptoms”, as well as those in nearby communities, have been urged to get tested and self-isolate.

Health authorities said the sample, taken from the town’s sewer network on September 1 and tested on September 4, is not infectious itself, and doesn’t necessarily indicate an active case.

There have been no known cases in Apollo Bay in recent weeks, so the trace could have come from a nearby traveller, or someone who has already had coronavirus and is continuing to “shed” the virus, which can take several weeks.

Apollo Bay’s sewage testing site is one of 25 across the state.

Overseas, countries such as Canada, Turkey and The Netherlands are also using wastewater testing to monitor the spread of COVID-19.

