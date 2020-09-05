Usher Set to Headline Las Vegas Residency Show in 2021

Instagram

The ‘Confessions’ star is officially announced to headline his first-ever residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in the Sin City in summer next year.

–

Usher is headed to Sin City for his first-ever Las Vegas residency show.

The “I Cry” star, who is reportedly expecting his third child and first with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, will hit the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from 16 July (21) for an initial planned run of 12 dates. He’ll play eight shows up until 31 July then return later in the year for shows on 28, 29, 31 December and 1 January (22).

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” Usher tells Rolling Stone magazine. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”

The show promises to be packed with an impressive repertoire of smash hits spanning Usher’s 20-year career, including his early records and more recent songs, as well as new music.

In addition, the “Burn” hitmaker and bosses at Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 (£0.80) of every ticket purchased to his non-profit, Usher’s New Look, Inc. (UNL).

Founded in 1999, UNL aims to provide underprivileged youngsters with the training to become leaders.

Tickets go on sale 10 September (20) at 10 am PT.