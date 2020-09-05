Usher Says His Sons Are ‘Really Excited’ For New Baby

ABC

In a new interview, the ‘My Boo’ singer also discusses his sons’, 12-year-old Usher V and 11-year-old Naviyd, schooling experience amid COVID-19 pandemic.

–

Usher has finally confirmed that he’s expecting a baby together with his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea. During his appearance on “Good Morning America” on Friday, September 4, the R&B singer looked beaming while revealing how his two sons reacted to the baby news.

“[My sons are] elated and excited,” Usher talked about his sons 12-year-old Usher V and 11-year-old Naviyd, whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster. The 41-year-old “My Boo” singer added, “Babies always bring such joy to a family. Really excited for my young one – well, my bean’s arrival.”

During the interview, Usher also discussed his sons’ schooling experience amid COVID-19 pandemic. “Me as a teacher? Principle?…Counselor?…I don’t know,” he shared. However, Usher noted that the boys have fully adapted to this new normal of learning, saying, “This time it’s been pretty good.”





Reports that Usher and Jenn are expecting a child together emerged on August 31. The record executive was previously spotted sporting a growing baby bump during an outing with her singer boyfriend.

Rocking an all-black outfit complete with several gold necklaces around her neck, Jenn put her hand on the singer’s back while seemingly saying something to him. Meanwhile, Usher simply donned a colorful T-shirt and light blue jeans. He completed his look of the day with a fancy facial mask and black sunglasses.

“They are thrilled and very excited,” Us Weekly, which first reported the news, said of the expecting couple.

The former “The Voice” coach and Jenn were first linked in October last year, when photographer Jennifer Johnson posted on Instagram a photo of him and Jenn together backstage at a concert. The said photo featured the “Yeah!” singer grinning ear to ear as Jenn placed a kiss on his cheek.