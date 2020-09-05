US SEC upgrades ‘accredited investors,’ puts financial knowledge first By Cointelegraph

US SEC upgrades ‘accredited investors,’ puts financial knowledge first
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has made changes to its definition of who qualifies as an “accredited investor,” likely broadening the field of participants for future private equity offerings. According to the commission, this development is the result of years of internal discussions about better ways to balance requirements for investor protection with the need to make America’s investment landscape more inclusive.
Given the SEC’s insistence on regulated crypto token sales, the news could have significant implications for future security token offerings and even widen the pool of those with access to regulated cryptocurrency token sales.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.