US Open tennis results | Aelx de Minaur beats Karen Khachanov in third round comeback

Australia’s Alex de Minaur has come back from two sets to one down to beat 11th seed Karen Khachanov at the US Open.

De Minaur, the 21st seed, joined compatriot Jordan Thompson in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows by beating Khachanov 6-4 0-6 4-6 6-3 6-1 in three hours and two minutes.

The tenacious Aussie has reached the final 16 at the US Open for the second consecutive year. He will face Vasek Pospisil, after the Canadian sprang a huge upset to beat eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5 2-6 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Alex de Minaur serves during his win over Karen Khachanov in the US Open third round. (Getty)

