US legislators introduce bill for in-depth study of blockchain in commerce By Cointelegraph

US legislators introduce bill for in-depth study of blockchain in commerce
A trio of United States House Representatives — two Democrats and a Republican — have officially introduced a new bill to spur more in-depth analysis of blockchain technology in Congress.
On Sept. 1, Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL), Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY) and Rep. Doris Matsui (D-CA) introduced a new bill to the House, which was subsequently referred to the Committee on Energy and Commerce.
