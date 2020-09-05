US government is considering adding Chinese chip manufacturer SMIC to the Entity List, which would block US companies from selling SMIC tech without a license (Jeanne Whalen/Washington Post)

Jeanne Whalen / Washington Post:
US government is considering adding Chinese chip manufacturer SMIC to the Entity List, which would block US companies from selling SMIC tech without a license — Pentagon says the Trump administration is weighing possible trade sanction on SMIC,nbsp; — The Trump administration …
