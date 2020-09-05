University investigating professor who allegedly admitted to fraudulently pretending to be a Black woman for her entire career

Jessica Krug, the professor at George Washington University who allegedly revealed she had been lying about being Black for years, will no longer teach classes this semester.

“While the university reviews this situation, Dr. Krug will not be teaching her classes this semester. We are working on developing a number of options for students in those classes, which will be communicated to affected students as soon as possible,” read a message from University Provost Brian Blake and Dean Paul Wahlbeck.

“We want to acknowledge the pain this situation has caused for many in our community and recognize that many students, faculty, staff and alumni are hurting,” the message said, offering support to students and faculty through the Office of Diversity, Equity and Community Engagement and Counseling and Psychological Services.

“Please know that we are taking this situation seriously and are here to support our community,” the message concluded.

Classes at GWU began on August 31.

A spokesperson for GWU did not comment further on the situation. Requests for comment from Dr. Krug have not been returned.

The message from the GWU administration comes just one day after a blog post by a writer claiming to be Dr. Krug, a professor of African and Latin American studies, revealed she was not the Black woman she had been passing herself off as for years.

Throughout her adult life, Krug had masqueraded as North African, African American and “Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness,” she said in the essay.

One student at GWU who had a class with Krug told CNN she fronted as an Afro-Latina woman from the Bronx.

Krug apologised for what she calls her “continued appropriation of a Black Caribbean identity,” saying she was wrong, unethical, immoral, anti-Black and colonial.