UK police investigating suspicious item on Manchester bus By

LONDON () – Police in Manchester, north west England, said on Saturday they were responding to reports that a suspicious item had been found on a bus at Manchester Piccadilly bus station.

Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter that officers were in attendance and several roads were closed.

It said the bus had been evacuated as a precaution and a cordon established.

