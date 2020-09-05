UK police investigating suspicious item on Manchester bus By

LONDON () – Police in Manchester, north west England, said on Saturday they were responding to reports that a suspicious item had been found on a bus at Manchester Piccadilly bus station.
Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter that officers were in attendance and several roads were closed.
It said the bus had been evacuated as a precaution and a cordon established.
