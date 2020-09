U.S. Open day six By

© . U.S. Open tennis tournament begins



NEW YORK () – Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Saturday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4):

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

Play began in bright sunshine in New York with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4°F) with an expected high of 29 degrees.

Day six kicked off with Greek 15th seed Maria Sakkari taking on American 22nd seed Amanda Anisimova.

Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams (NYSE:) and Sofia Kenin are in action later on Saturday.