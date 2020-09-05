Two dead Friday night in Denver in an apparent murder and suicide

A man and a woman died Friday night in Denver in what police describe as a case of domestic-violence, a murder and suicide.

Reference the death investigation on 24th St., this incident appears to be a domestic violence-related murder/suicide. The victim, an adult female, and the suspect, an adult male, were found deceased inside the residence. Investigators are not looking for any additional suspect — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 5, 2020

The incident happened in the 300 block of 24th Street, police said.

The victim was described as a woman and the suspect a man. They were found dead inside a residence. Police said they were not looking for any additional suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 720-913-7867 (STOP).