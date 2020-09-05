TV Schedule: What to Watch the Week of September 6, 2020

RELATED STORIES

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 26 premieres (including American Ninja Warrior, Power Book II: Ghost, Sunday Night Football and Woke), seven finales (including the Bachelor retrospective, Holey Moley and P-Valley) and myriad specials (including the star-studded Coastal Elites).

SUNDAY, SEPT. 6

7 pm NFL Sunday 2020 Season Preview special (Fox)

8 pm P-Valley Season 1 finale (Starz)

8 pm Top Gear Season 28 premiere (BBC America)

9 pm Power Book II: Ghost series premiere (Starz)

MONDAY, SEPT. 7

3 am Madagascar: A Little Wild series premiere (Hulu and Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Reno 911! Season 7 finale (Quibi)

3 am Singled Out Season 2 premiere (Quibi)

6 pm We Bare Bears: The Movie network premiere (Cartoon Network)

8 pm American Ninja Warrior Season 12 premiere (NBC)

8 pm The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! Season 1 finale (ABC)

8 pm Killing Michael Jackson documentary premiere (Bounce TV)

9 pm Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne documentary premiere (A&E)

10 pm Amy Schumer Learns to Cook Season 2 finale (Food Network)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 8

9 pm Biography: I Want My MTV documentary premiere (A&E)

10 pm Hard Knocks Season 15 finale (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9

3 am Get Organized With The Home Edit series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am L.A.’s Finest Season 2 premiere (Spectrum; all episodes)

3 am The Social Dilemma documentary premiere (Netflix)

3 am Woke series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

9 pm The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special, Part 2 (Bravo)

10 pm Hacking Your Mind docuseries premiere (PBS)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 10

3 am The Babysitter: Killer Queen film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Black Boys documentary premiere (Peacock)

3 am Julie and the Phantoms series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show documentary premiere (Peacock)

3 am Unpregnant film premiere (HBO Max)

7 pm Football Night in America Season 15 premiere (NBC; special night)

8 pm Sunday Night Football Season 34 premiere (NBC; special night)

8 pm Holey Moley Season 2 finale (ABC; two episodes)

9 pm The Real Housewives of New York City reunion special, Part 1 (Bravo)

10 pm Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story with Robin Roberts special (ABC)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 11

3 am The Duchess series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Pokemon Journeys: The Series Part 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

7 pm The Loud House Season 5 premiere (Nickelodeon)

8 pm 9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together special (ABC)

8 pm 9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93 special (History)

9 pm 9/11: The Pentagon special (History)

9 pm Being Reuben docuseries finale (The CW; two episodes)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 12

7:30 pm Saturday Night College Football Season 15 premiere (ABC)

8 pm Coastal Elites special (HBO)

10 pm 48 Hours Season 33 premiere (CBS)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.