Trouble in Paradise? NBA Star Zach Randolph Calls Wife Faune Drake ‘H**’

Prior to calling his wife Faune Drake with that name, the two-time NBA All-Star wrote on his Twitter account back in May, ‘Really for the streets. Been blind and fooled.’

Is there trouble in Zach Randolph and Faune Drake‘s marriage? That is what people have been speculating about after the two-time NBA All-Star dissed her wife through a Twitter post he shared on Wednesday, September 3.

Zach said on the micro-blogging site, “I MARRIED A H**,” before deleting the post right away. However, he later followed it up by saying that his account has been hacked, though a lot of people didn’t believe what he said considering that this was not the first time Zach dissed his wife on the social media site.

Some people pointed out his tweet back in May that read, “Really for the streets. Been blind and fooled,” while one more person said, “Lol the old ‘they hacked my account to call me wife a ho’ move. Classic.” On the other hand, someone else wondered, “Hacked? Or did his wife see it and that’s his story.”

Before tying the knot on August 10, 2014, Zach and Faune have known each other since childhood. They attended the same elementary, middle and high schools in addition to being brought up in the same church and always remember being around each other. However, it was not until 2001 that they decided to start dating.

Following years of dating, the pair finally upgraded their relationship status when Zach got down on one knee and proposed after his team beat Golden State Warriors in November 2013. In an interview, Faune recalled being presented with a 14-carat canary diamond ring, “All I could do was cry joyful, happy tears. It came as a total surprise. I just couldn’t believe he planned something like this. The first thought that crossed my mind was that I had to get in shape.”

A year later, the lovebirds exchanged vows at the Crowne Plaza Indianapolis Downtown Union Station in Indianapolis. They now have five children together.