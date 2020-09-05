Trip.com ADR Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2 By .com

© . Trip.com ADR Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2



.com – Trip.com ADR reported on Thursday second quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Trip.com ADR announced earnings per share of -3.24 on revenue of 2.38B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of -3.12 on revenue of 2.37B.

Trip.com ADR shares are down 8.59% from the beginning of the year, still down 21.28% from its 52 week high of 38.95 set on January 17. They are under-performing the which is up 33.08% from the start of the year.

Trip.com ADR follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Trip.com ADR’s report follows an earnings beat by Alibaba ADR on August 20, who reported EPS of 14.82 on revenue of 153.75B, compared to forecasts EPS of 13.82 on revenue of 148B.

Walmart had beat expectations on August 18 with second quarter EPS of 1.56 on revenue of 137.7B, compared to forecast for EPS of 1.25 on revenue of 135.57B.

