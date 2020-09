Trevor Bauer wore some pretty amazing cleats during the Cincinnati Reds loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park, and now they could be yours.

Bauer honored Harambe with his cleats in the second game of a doubleheader. The 17-year-old western lowland gorilla was shot and killed in 2016 at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden by an emergency response team protecting a 3-year-old boy who fell into his exhibit.