Tre’Davious White gets four-year, $70M contract extension from Bills

Tre’Davious White is getting paid.

White is signing a four-year, $70 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

White considered opting out of the 2020 NFL season but eventually decided in early August to play.

The 25-year-old was a first-round pick in 2017 and entering the final year of his rookie contract. The team exercised his fifth-year option in April for $10.2 million and has now extended him.

The LSU product had 58 tackles, a sack, and six interceptions last season. In 2019, he was a first-team All-Pro.

White has 12 career interceptions in three NFL seasons. He was known for his conflict with Rob Gronkowski as a rookie.