Travis Scott ‘Couldn’t Be More Excited’ Over McDonald’s Menu Collaboration

The ‘Butterfly Effect’ rapper is the first celebrity to have his name used for a branded meal at the quick-service restaurant chain in nearly three decades since NBA legend Michael Jordan had his own.

Travis Scott (II) will be having his own menu at McDonald’s. Days before the quick-service restaurant chain launches its first celebrity-branded meal in nearly three decades, the “Butterfly Effect” rapper expressed his excitement over their upcoming collaboration.

On Thursday, September 3, the 28-year-old shared his thought via a press release about the joint effort. “I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” he said. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

The ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner also made use of his social media accounts to boast about the partnership. Along with an Instagram photo of him checking out McDonald’s paper bags, he wrote, “we can be gang if u like ketchup like me. Lol.” He also responded to the chain’s tweet of a cactus and a burger emoji by writing, “CACTUS JACK FOR MCDONALD’S.”

Travis Scott promoted his partnership with McDonald’s on Twitter.



Travis is the first celebrity to have his name put on a McDonald’s menu since NBA legend Michael Jordan had his in 1992. His $6 menu includes the fresh beef of Quarter Pounder with Cheese added with bacon, lettuce, a medium order of fries with BBQ sauce, and a Sprite. It will be made available from September 8 through October 4, and can be purchased for dine in, for carry-out, at the Drive Thru or through the company’s app.

About the collaboration with the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker, McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley stated, “Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are. Travis is a true McDonald’s fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world.”

In the press release, McDonald’s further mentioned that Travis and the company will “be exploring opportunities to support charitable organizations during the month-long program.” The rapper’s record label Cactus Jack has also designed custom T-shirts for the fast food chain’s employees to wear.