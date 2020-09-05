Tony Abbott officially appointed as trade adviser to the UK government

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has been officially appointed as an unpaid trade adviser to the UK government.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the appointment this morning.

Mr Johnson said he “can’t be expected” to agree with everyone who works with the government, the BBC reports.

He pointed out that Mr Abbott had been elected by the “great, liberal democratic nation of Australia”, adding: “I think that speaks for itself.”

Mr Abbott travelled to London in anticipation of his appointment to the UK’s Board of Trade.

The role will see him advise the government on future negotiations.

The UK government was under scrutiny to justify if Mr Abbott was suitable for the job as his past comments on women and LGBTQ people were revisited.

“He’s a homophobe and a misogynist,” Sky presenter Kay Burley said of Mr Abbott while interviewing UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who leapt to his defence.

“Well, he’s also an expert in trade,” Mr Hancock said in reply.

The journalist asked whether a “homophobic misogynist” was fit to represent the UK.

“We need an expert in different areas and someone who is the former prime minister of Australia is obviously an enormous expert in the field of trade,” Mr Hancock said.