Todd Chrisley Defends Daughter Against ‘Thirsty Trick’ Hater Who Calls Him ‘F****t’

Besides defending her daughter Savannah who gets called out over botox allegations, the reality TV star addresses rumors of him being gay in a sarcastic way.

Todd Chrisley lets his daughter, Savannah, know that she always has his back. The reality TV star and businessman recently came to her defense after a hater sent her private messages to mock her appearance while referring to Todd with a glay slur.

In a post shared on his Instagram account on Friday, September 4, Todd added a screenshot of the said DMs in which the hater said, “Honey why don’t you admit you have self esteem issues.” The user, who goes by the name Tiffany, then added, “That botox isn’t helping you it’s making you more ugly. Some are born with natural beauty and some pay for it like you.”

Directing her attack to Todd, Tiffany continued, “Why don’t you admit your dad is a F****T,” before elaborating, “America sees that your dad is gay the more he keeps denying it will manifest itself.” Not stopping there, she said, “Honey the minute you start telling your man how to dress and get botox he will distance himself and get p***y on the side.”

Instead of directly hitting back at the said hater, Savannah let her dad know about the text and have him take care of it. Not holding back at all, Todd said in the post, “I decided to allow my f**dom to manifest enough to say ‘F**k off’ you have some nerve to come at my daughter but after reviewing your profile , I see where the jealousy comes from ,.Sweety if jabbing her about Botox is the best you got, then you are weak.”

“I get that you don’t have my DNA ,but that’s your mamas fault for not meeting me before she met your dad, now as to @nickerdiles , he’s still in the same spot he’s always been , right beside @savannahchrisleyand our family, but nice try you thirsty trick,” the “Chrisley Knows Best” star added, before addressing his gay rumors in a sarcastic way.

He said, “now with all that being said ‘I’ve got a bag of d**ks to work on’. PS, who even uses the word ‘F****t’ anymore , didn’t that go out with bell bottoms.”