Tilda Swinton Inserts Nod to Chadwick Boseman in Venice Speech, Pals Recall Him Filming Through Pain

WENN

The ‘Doctor Strange’ actress caps her speech with ‘Wakanda Forever’ while accepting the Golden Lion Award during the opening ceremony of the Venice Film Festival.

–

Tilda Swinton has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman at the Venice Film Festival. The actress, who was honored with Golden Lion Award for Lifetime Achievement, inserted a nod to the late actor in her rousing speech about the power of cinema.

“Viva Venezia. Cinema cinema cinema. Wakanda Forever. Nothing but love,” she capped her speech delivered during the opening ceremony of the festival on Wednesday, September 2. The “Wakanda Forever” line is a reference to Chadwick’s blockbuster movie “Black Panther“.

Tilda also said when accepting the award, “Cinema is my happy place, my true motherland. Its fellowship is my heart’s family tree. The names on the list of those awarded this honor, meanwhile, they are the names of my masters. They’re the elders of my tribe. The poets of the language I love above others. I sing their songs in the bath. I’m the punk kid film nut hitching a ride to the station to get to the foothills of the heights of their achievements.”

Chadiwck died of colon cancer at age 43 on August 28. He was battling the disease for four years before succumbing to it and chose to keep the battle private with only a few of his very tight-knit group of friends and members of his team, including producing partner Logan Coles, longtime agent Michael Greene of Greene & Associates Talent Agency and trainer Addison Henderson, aware of his cancer diagnosis.

Speaking after the actor’s passing, his close pals reveal how Chadwick sometimes struggled through pain while filming his movies. Michael shares that while filming the upcoming Netflix film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“, Chadwick “was really in hard-core pain,” but “felt that being able to be with [co-star] Denzel [Washington] and to launch this cycle of [playwright] August Wilson at Netflix was so exciting to him.”

Addison, who is also an actor and director, recalls Chadwick sitting and giving him script notes for hours “while battling and dealing with his own things.” Later, after shooting “Da 5 Bloods” in Thailand followed by reshoots of his 2019 film “21 Bridges“, “he was tired but he came to Buffalo, where I shot my movie, and stayed for days with me, just to talk through stuff with me, just to be a good brother,” Addison reveals. “He didn’t have to do that, he could have gone home and just rested. For me, that was just something that I’ll never forget.”

Describing how the late actor spent his final days, Addison says, “He was just living his artistic life to the fullest and using his time and his moment to really affect people.”