TikTok's high-touch approach to furthering careers of its creators, a path rivals like Instagram never pursued, helps it build a strong advocacy base in the US (Sarah Frier/Bloomberg)

Sarah Frier / Bloomberg:
TikTok’s high-touch approach to furthering careers of its creators, a path rivals like Instagram never pursued, helps it build a strong advocacy base in the US — James Henry, known for slapstick comedy and dance videos on TikTok, got an email last fall from the app’s creator relationships team.
