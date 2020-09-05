TikTok's high-touch approach to furthering careers of its creators, a path rivals like Instagram never pursued, helps it build a strong advocacy base in the US (Sarah Frier/Bloomberg)

Sarah Frier / Bloomberg:

TikTok’s high-touch approach to furthering careers of its creators, a path rivals like Instagram never pursued, helps it build a strong advocacy base in the US  —  James Henry, known for slapstick comedy and dance videos on TikTok, got an email last fall from the app’s creator relationships team.

