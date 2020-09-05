Tigers steal win after staggering Manly collapse

Any faint chance Manly had of making the NRL finals has officially been extinguished, after the Sea Eagles imploded against the Wests Tigers at Brookvale.

The Tigers scored three tries in eight minutes in the closing stages to record a 34-32 victory, with Adam Doueihi’s 78th minute conversion of his own try proving the difference.

Doueihi contributed 18 points from two tries and five goals, while David Nofoaluma crossed for three tries in the win.

The loss was further soured for Manly with yet another player suffering a serious injury. Winger Jorge Taufua won’t play again this year after tearing his calf. It’s been a horror run for the Sea Eagles, with the likes of Tom Trbojevic and Dylan Walker also sidelined.

Manly coach Des Hasler lamented his side’s collapse, which saw them give up a 32-18 lead with 12 minutes to go.

“We had that game won 10 times over, but we found 11 ways to lose it,” he said.

“That’s one we should have won, no matter how many excuses you make, we had a couple of debutants, we lost players, but still.

“Up by 14 points, you (should) hang on. We just panicked.”

Hasler was left shaking his head at his side’s brutal injury toll, which has hit the team hard in recent weeks. He said Taufua’s torn calf is typical of their luck this season.

“Yeah, that’s a good headline,” he sighed.

“It just about sums it up, doesn’t it?

“I don’t think we’ve got through the last six games without losing an outside back.”

Tigers coach Michael Maguire was full of praise for his side, who still have a mathematical chance of making the finals.

“One thing about the group, they’ve got belief in how they can go about their game, and they were able to find that with 10 minutes to go and score the tries at the other end,” he said.

The Tigers play Souths, Melbourne and Parramatta to finish the season, they’d need to win all three and have other results go their way to sneak into the top eight.