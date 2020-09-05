Tiffany Haddish Contracted Coronavirus While Working on Movie Project

WENN/Avalon

In an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci on her YouTube channel, the former ‘The Carmichael Show’ star reveals she tested positive for COVID-19 around three months ago.

–

Tiffany Haddish also had coronavirus. Joining the list of celebrities who have contracted the novel virus, the actress/comedian revealed her bout of the disease in a new video posted on her YouTube channel featuring an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The 40-year-old said she tested positive for COVID-19 around three months ago after working on a film project and someone on the set had contracted the virus. “I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus,” she told Dr. Fauci. “I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn’t have the coronavirus.”

It wasn’t until the second test that Haddish was confirmed to have had the virus, but she didn’t feel any symptoms at all. “Get the tests the second time,” she shared. “I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus.”

Noting that “these tests are expensive as all outdoors — it was like $550,” the “Girls Trip” star jokingly said it made her “upset because I was trying to buy some shoes.” She then quarantined with her dogs and “practiced learning how to do the splits.”

Haddish later tested again and the result showed she didn’t have the virus anymore, but she had the antibodies for the virus. But another recent test revealed she no longer has the antibodies. “So I think I’m superhuman,” she quipped. The girlfriend of Common said that she has been tested 12 times because she’s working on different projects.





Reminding people how to stay safe from the virus, Dr. Fauci said, “The way you prevent that is by what we keep talking about: a mask and physical distancing. Sit a certain distance away and avoid crowds.” The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases added that the best way to boost immune system is to “just lead a healthy life.”