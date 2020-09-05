Instagram

Around two weeks after the birth of his twins, the ‘American Idol’ alum says he and his wife Annie relied on their faith as doctors and nurses resuscitated one of their daughters back to life.

Colton Dixon is keeping a positive outlook after going through every parent’s nightmare. Around two weeks after one of his baby daughters arrived without a pulse, the “American Idol” alum opened up why he brought the scary moment of the delivery to light, insisting that “this is a story of hope.”

On Thursday, September 3, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to share his family’s featured story by PEOPLE magazine. “We originally wanted to keep this story in the dark, but realized that this is a story of hope that needs to be heard,” he wrote in the caption. “Just because a situation looks dark or grim doesn’t mean that you agree with it or give it control over the outcome.”

The “You Are” singer proceeded to quote one particular Bible verse. “God says ‘I have given you the keys to the kingdom. Whatever you bind on earth will bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven,’ ” it read.

In the lengthy message, the “More of You” crooner further showed off his faith by stating, “Sometimes we have to fight. Our word are a weapon. Our praise is a weapon. God declared us victorious as His sons and daughters, but according to His word, we have to agree with Him,” He concluded with gushing words over his newborns, “Also, are they not the CUTEST EVER.”

<br />

Colton first offered details of how he and his wife handled the delivery-went-wrong situation in an interview with PEOPLE. “We never expected our little Ava Dior would arrive in the world without a pulse. In that moment, we had a choice: faith or fear,” he confessed. “We watched and prayed as the doctors and nurses resuscitated our daughter back to life.”

“After several days in the NICU, Dior was able to join us at home, happy and healthy. That was a great day,” he continued. “Life doesn’t always happen the way we want it to, but we believe that life is more about the way we respond to things than what happens to us. We thank God and our amazing doctors and nurses for our two little miracles.”

Colton claimed that going through the experience has given him newfound admiration to his song “Miracles.” He told the outlet, “To be honest, this recent journey has given the song a whole new meaning to me.”

Colton and his wife Annie welcomed their bundles of joy, Ava Dior and Athens Elizabeth, on August 18. The couple broke the happy news on Instagram four days later. His wife revealed that Ava weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce at time of her birth, while Athens weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces.