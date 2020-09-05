The DeFi revolution is like cooking a recipe By Cointelegraph

The DeFi revolution is like cooking a recipe



In the last two months, the decentralized finance industry has seen a dramatic surge of interest, as new platforms promising to disrupt the way people manage their money, transact, earn and entertain themselves have launched in rapid succession in recent months.

Much of this growth has been catalyzed by the meteoric rise of DeFi lending platforms like MakerDAO and Aave, which together now compose more than 40% of the DeFi market. But a wave of new DeFi products that are targeting practically every traditional and digital industry is now making the rounds, expanding the benefits of DeFi to casual consumers and cryptocurrency users alike.

Victor Zhang is the CEO and co-founder of AlphaWallet. He has spent the past five years working to transform the way banking and blockchain technology intersect. Prior to his venture into blockchain technology, Zhang worked for 17 years in international business in Asia and Australia.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph