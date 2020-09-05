The best Labor Day 2020 sales right now on TVs, mattresses, decor & more

Black Friday is coming up, and so is a rumored Amazon Prime Day event, but before all of that takes place it’s time to take advantage of the best Labor Day sale deals you can. Historically, Labor Day weekend has been a great time to save big on items like patio furniture, mattresses, and more, and that’s no different this year.
Labor Day itself takes place on Monday, September 7, but Labor Day week is usually packed full of deals. There will be a big Labor Day sale at retailers Lowes, Home Depot, Best Buy, and more that will all be competing with eachother. Many of these Labor Day sales have already started, and we are less than a week away from Labor Day weekend already.
With no Prime Day this summer, retailers are looking to make the most of this Labor Day sale, and you should be doing the same. We will be updating this page with all of the best deals we find from retailers everywhere, so be sure to check back often for new sales, discounts, and more.
Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines
Labor Day sales will come and go rather quickly, so it’s good to keep your eyes peeled for any great discounts which may arise over the next couple weeks. To make sure you’re prepared, we’ve created a guide to the best Labor Day deals of 2020 featuring discounts from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Lowe’s, Walmart, and Home Depot. Keep an eye on this page as the holiday draws closer; we’ll be updating it with more of the best offers as they become available.
Best Labor Day Sale 2020
Most of the big retailers are chiming in with a Labor Day sale of their own this year, though not all are live just yet. We expect to see savings on all kinds of tech from laptops and smart TVs to charging accessories, iPhone, and Samsung Galaxy devices, as well as a myriad of deals on home improvement products such as power tools and major appliances. The deals don’t stop there either. You could undoubtedly find a Labor Day sale on tires, on mattresses, and so much more.
Labor Day furniture deals
This Labor Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select interior furniture. Though Home Depot may not be the first place you think of when buying furniture, there’s a wide selection to choose from — and you can even save an extra 10% on select Home Office furniture and home decor orders totaling $300 or more with promo code HDOFFICE10.
Amazon actually has a wide range of furniture for sale, from floor lamps and coffee tables to sofas and mattresses. We’ll no doubt be seeing plenty of new deals as Labor Day draws closer, but there are already tons of ways to save right now as well.
Shop Ashley Furniture’s Labor Day sale now! Currently you’ll save up to 30% off select items from mattresses and tv stands to patio sets and floor lamps. Use code LDAY10 to save an extra 10% at checkout. Alternatively, you can score 60 months special financing on orders of $1499 or more.
Through September 9, Molekule air purifiers are up to $100 off at Amazon! You can score the Molekule Air on sale for $699 or snag the Molekule Air Mini+ on sale for $439. These air purifiers work to destroy viruses, mold, bacteria, allergens, and chemicals in your air at home.
Labor Day mattress deals
Purple’s Labor Day sale is live now with up to $350 off Mattress + Sleep bundles, while the Purple Mattress, Purple Hybrid, and Purple Hybrid Premier mattresses are up to $150 off separately.
Right now you can score up to 10% off everything at Casper Mattresses thanks to its Labor Day sale! This deal expires on September 7 and excludes Casper’s Element mattresses as well as bundles and sale items.
Serta’s kicking things off early with a Labor Day sale that’s live right now. You can save up to $400 on iComfort Mattresses through September 14.
Save up to 50% off a selection of mattresses from some of MattressFirm’s top-rated brands like Serta, Sealy, and Sleepy’s. Other Labor Day offers at MattressFirm offer up to $500 in savings and deals like queen beds at twin prices. You’ll even snag a free adjustable base when you purchase a queen mattress priced at $699 or above and use promo code ELEVATE at checkout.
Labor Day TV deals
Score $80 off the usual cost of Insignia’s 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition smart TV at Best Buy. It comes with a one-year warranty as well as the Alexa Voice Remote that lets you voice control the TV to make searching and other tasks easier.
LG’s premium TV offerings are seeing some steep discounts. The sale features 4K and 8K models and sizes range from 48 to 86 inches with some of the higher-end models being discounted by $1,000. The deals make now a great time to upgrade.
Amazon’s latest sale is dropping the prices of Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TVs in a range of sizes. HD models start at just $99.99 with 4K sets available from $220. The deals expire Monday.
It’s not just top-end TVs seeing discounts this Labor Day. Best Buy is also taking money off already-affordable smart TVs dropping prices as low as $99.99. The sale features brands like Insignia, Toshiba, Samsung, LG, and more.
Samsung’s QLED TVs, like the Q60T, Q70T, and Q80T series, are deeply discounted at Best Buy this weekend. Some models are seeing savings of $50 to $100, though there are a few sets at up to $800 off.
Labor Day appliance deals
Many of Ninja’s handy kitchen gadgets — like blenders, coffee makers, and toaster ovens — are on sale at Best Buy ahead of Labor Day. Some are already sold out, so don’t wait to shop these deals.
Save as much as $100 on top-tier iRobot Roomba smart vacuum cleaners. Put your feet up and let your little robot friend do the hard work for you.
Best Buy’s Labor Day sale on appliances is now live through September 16! You can even score 24-month financing for a limited time on purchases of $999 and up using the My Best Buy credit card.
Lowe’s has Labor Day deals available right now on major appliances, including refrigerators, stoves, washers and dryers, and much more. Of course, you’ll find a ton of discounts on tools and home improvement products here as well.
Home Depot is offering up to 30% off major home appliances right now. You’ll even score free delivery for your purchase on orders totaling $396 or more.
Labor Day cell phone deals
Score a free pair of Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones when you switch to Visible and purchase an iPhone 11 at Visible. This offer includes the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, though you must port-in your previous number to be eligible for the offer.
Samsung’s flagships handsets are available at a steep discount with qualified activation. Save on the S20, S20+ or the S20 Ultra while you can.
Prefer the larger display and S-Pen? You can also save on the all-new Note20 with a $200 discount with qualified activation via Best Buy. You can save even more with a trade-in.
Verizon is offering the new iPhone SE for free when you sign up and add a new line of service on an Unlimited plan. You can also choose the iPhone SE with a higher storage capacity for $5 or $10 per month if you’re looking for more space.
Best Buy is offering the iPhone XS or XS Max for as low as $15 monthly with qualified new activation on Verizon, Sprint, or AT,amp;T. You’ll get the money knocked off as bill credits each month to save you up to $700.
Save $50 on an unlocked Pixel 4a via Best Buy with qualified activation. The Pixel 4 price is reduced by up to $250 there, too.
Labor Day laptop deals
The HP Labor Day sale covers just about everything. Get a new HP Spectre x360 for $100 off, an all-in-one Windows 10 computer for $700, or a new 1080p 24-inch screen for just $110. Save on printers, workstations, and software like McAfee Security. You’ll score free shipping, too.
Microsoft’s starting to roll out its Labor Day deals slowly. Right now you can score the Samsung Galaxy Book S at its regular price and snag a free Samsung Galaxy Book S Pouch valued at $79.
If you’re in the Apple ecosystem, you can make some killer savings on its top-of-the-line laptops with as much as $300 off MacBook Pro models for a limited time.
The Lenovo Labor Day Sale sneak peek is now live! You’ll save up to 65% on PCs and accessories, and you can also earn 2X MyLenovo rewards with your purchase.
Dell already discounts desktops, laptops, monitors, and other accessories then backs them up with long-term warranties. For Labor Day, you can expect to see on-page codes that take even more off. Be sure to keep an eye out for coupons as well, as that’s another way you can score an extra discount on your purchase.
Labor Day tech deals
Best Buy has dropped the prices to the best we’ve seen yet through this retailer. You can get a Floodlight Camera for $210, the Spotlight Cam for $30 off, the Ring Stickup Cam for $15 off, and more. That’s not the only place to save on Ring, either, right now. Keep an eye out for more savings.
Start streaming your favorite shows and movies from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in 4K with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Select accounts can save 50% right now by entering code 4KFIRETV during checkout. Alternatively, you can score a free year of Food Network Kitchen with the purchase at $10 off for a limited time with no code required.
Pick up the Ring Peephole Cam along with the Echo Dot smart speaker at a $100 discount via Amazon. This deal is available only for a limited time to save you $50 on the Ring Peephole Cam and $50 on the Echo Dot.
You get full access to Roku’s streaming library, which includes your favorite apps like Netflix or YouTube. Stream in HD or 4K and with HDR content support. Has a simple, easy-to-use remote. Use app on iOS or Android mobile app for more control. Today’s sale saves you $11 instantly.
Rosetta Stone memberships are on sale starting September 3 and running through Labor Day. Pick a language (or the unlimited languages service), choose your subscription length, and you could save over 45% off the usual cost in the process.
Amazon is offering a direct price drop of $30 on the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro right now! These true wireless earbuds come with a carrying case to keep them charged while you’re traveling!
Celebrate Labor Day weekend with a sale on Satechi’s well-reviewed tech accessories. Entering code SATLDAY15 during checkout at Amazon or Satechi’s website will save you 15% off the items in your cart.
Nomad is offering 20% off site-wide through Tuesday with coupon code LABORDAY. That code works on all full-price items (excluding pre-orders) meaning you can stock up on cases, chargers, cables, and more.
Another tech retailer offering solid savings this weekend is Twelve South. Its stylish Apple-focused accessories are all 12% off with code SeeYaSummer. Whether you want a case for your iPhone, iPad, or AirPods, a charging stand for your Apple Watch, or some nifty Mac accessories, this Twelve South sale has you covered.
