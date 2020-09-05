‘The Batman’ Production Under Investigation as Robert Pattinson Allegedly Falls Sick With Covid-19

Warner Bros. Pictures

Investigation has reportedly been launched as the production for the Caped Crusader movie comes to a screeching halt after the main actor allegedly tests positive for the killer virus.

Producers of “The Batman” are hoping cameras will roll again “very soon” after they’ve completed a thorough investigation of the COVID-19 case that closed down the set on Thursday (03Sep20).

Unconfirmed reports suggest the Caped Crusader himself, Robert Pattinson, is the person who has tested positive for the coronavirus, and while new WarnerMedia Studios & Networks chief Ann Sarnoff insists she cannot talk about individuals linked to the project, she tells an investigation is underway to find out how health and safety guidelines put in place didn’t keep all employees from getting sick.

“We’re still in the middle of investigating what is the situation,” she tells the outlet. “We’re pausing temporarily for now until we have more information, but we have all the protocols set up to do contact tracing and hopefully get back up into production very soon.”

Production on “The Batman” shut down when the pandemic began in March. It started up again earlier this week (beg31Aug20) in Leavesden, England. Director Matt Reeves recently revealed he had completed a quarter of the film, which is scheduled for release in October, 2021.