Teyana Taylor Uses ‘Still’ Music Video to Put the Spotlight on Black Lives Matter Movement

Instagram

The ‘Maybe’ singer portrays the real-life victims of brutality, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Trayvon Martin, in the promo for her latest single off ‘The Album’.

–

Singer Teyana Taylor is calling attention to racial injustice in a haunting new music video highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the promo for “Still”, which talented Taylor also directed, she portrays the real-life victims of brutality, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Trayvon Martin.

The video is comprised of actual footage of the protests that have swept the U.S. and features shots of her channelling civil rights icon Malcolm X and Black Panther leader Huey Newton. A list of all those who have lost their lives at the hands of the police is also displayed on the screen.





Taylor, an emergency medical worker in Kentucky, was fatally shot multiple times in her own home in March after officers entered with a no-knock warrant during a botched drugs raid. The three cops allegedly involved are yet be charged over her death.

The unarmed Floyd was killed in May by police in Minnesota and cellphone camera footage of his death rocked America and sparked BLM demonstrations across the country.

Meanwhile, unarmed 17-year-old Martin was was killed by neighbourhood watch member George Zimmerman in 2012.

“Still” appears on Taylor’s latest release, “The Album”.