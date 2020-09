This summer, Deshaun Watson’s contract speculation bounced in every possible direction. From rumors that he wasn’t happy with the Houston Texans to him wanting a short-term deal, there never was any certainty.

That all changed on Saturday, though, as Houston decided to lock up Watson through 2025. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Texans have signed Deshaun Watson to a massive four-year, $160 million deal.