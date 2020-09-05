Teresa and Joe Giudice ‘Extremely Amicable’ After Their Divorce Gets Finalized

WENN

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star and her ex-husband reportedly agree that ending their marriage of 20 years is the best decision for them and their four daughters.

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice might have divorced, but there’s no bad blood between them. A new report suggests that the former spouses agree that ending their 20 years of marriage is the best decision for their family.

“Teresa doesn’t look at this as finally pulling the plug on their marriage,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com about “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star. “She and Joe have been been separated and talking about divorce for awhile now and are extremely amicable.”

The insider continues, “They both just wanted to get the divorce done and move forward with their lives since they live halfway around the world from one another.”

The pair, whose divorce got finalized on September 2, are now living separately after Joe’s deportation to his native Italy. They are now focusing on co-parenting for their four daughters, Gia (19), Gabriella (15), Milania (14) and Audriana (10). “They talk daily and are very friendly. Joe calls Teresa multiple times a day. This also didn’t come as a shock to the girls. They told them months ago this was happening,” adds the source.

The girls “remain the priority in all of this,” says the insider. Teresa and the girls also hope they could visit Joe soon. “They want to see their dad very badly and had to cancel their August trip due to COVID. As soon as it’s safe to travel to Italy, they’ll visit, which they’re hoping will be soon,” the informant shares.

Teresa and Joe, who married in October 1999, split in December 2019, following a turbulent five years, during which both served time behind bars for fraud. Joe, who was sent back to Italy following 41-month prison sentence, confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, December 17. “It’s Time To Let Go,” he wrote in the caption, linking to an article about the split news.