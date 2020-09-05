Tanker Asked to Rescue Migrants Off Malta Is Denied Permission to Dock

Thirty days ago, the tanker Maersk Etienne responded to requests from Maltese authorities to help a nearby boat in distress.

The crew found an overcrowded, wooden fishing boat carrying 27 African migrants — including a pregnant woman and a child — and quickly shuttled them aboard. The Maersk Etienne then waited for the customary approval to dock and drop off its unexpected passengers.

It is still waiting, and the captain says the situation has grown dire.

“It’s a real nightmare,” Volodymyr Yeroshkin, the captain of the Maersk Etienne, said in an interview. While there is enough food and water for those onboard now, he said, that will not be the case indefinitely.

Denying the discharge of refugees rescued by humanitarian vessels in the central Mediterranean has become the new norm for countries like Italy and Malta that are the front line of the migrant route into Europe.